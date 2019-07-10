Nissan Leaf electric makes India debut: Car powers live screen for World Cup Semi Final

Nisan India has officially debuted its electric vehicle, the Nissan Leaf on Indian soil in a rather peculiar way. During a live screening of India vs New Zealand 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup Semi-Final match in Bengaluru, the large LED screen was powered by the batteries from the Nissan Leaf.

The Nissan Leaf was debuted at the World Trade Centre, Orion Mall side atrium, Malleshwaram. The energy stored in the batteries of the Nissan Leaf powered the screens using Nissan’s unique Vehicle to Home (V2H) system which allows Leaf owners to charge their cars when power demand from the grid is low.

The Nissan Leaf is in its second generation globally and since the Leaf was introduced in 2010, it has become the most popular electric vehicle globally with 303,678 on the road till date. The current generation of the Leaf was introduced in 2017 and features new technology and the latest battery technology. The Leaf uses a 110 kW (148 hp) electric motor which delivers 320Nm of torque instantly from 0 rpm to the front wheels using a direct drive single-gear transmission. The leaf features a 40 kWh lithium-ion battery and has a claimed range of 270 km on the WLTP cycle. In 2019, Nissan unveiled the Leaf e+ featuring a larger 62kWh battery with a 150kW motor for a more powerful version of the leaf with added range.

Nissan is the global partner for ICC for its products like the Nissan Leaf and the Kicks. The Kicks is also the official car of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.