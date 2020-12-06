Nissan Kicks year-end discount is mouth-watering: Up to Rs 65,000 off on Hyundai Creta rival

The new Nissan Kicks was updated earlier this year and boasts a turbo petrol engine that has the highest power as well as torque output in its class.

The updated Nissan Kicks debuted earlier this year in the Indian market. However, it didn’t exactly set the market on fire. This being said, a fair amount of Kicks SUVs can be seen on the road these days. Buyers are slowly taking a liking for this compact yet sturdy Nissan SUV. Or, it could be the scores of discounts Nissan dealers are willing to offer. The new Nissan Kicks, part of the year-end discounts, is now being offered with up to Rs 65,000 discounts. If a customer were to book the new Nissan Kicks this December, they stand to get up to Rs 15,000 cash discount. At the same time. there are exchange benefits worth Rs 50,000. If one pushes a bit, the dealer might throw in a few more freebies may be in the form of accessories. The Nissan Kicks is available only in a petrol form.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Nissan Kicks debuted the 1.3-litre turbo petrol engine from the alliance. This engine makes 154hp of power and 256Nm. It can be paired either with a CVT or a 6-speed manual. Nissan also offers the engine with start-stop function. At the same time, there is also the 1.5-litre petrol engine that is good for 105hp of power and 146Nm. It can be ordered only with a 5-speed manual. It is being said that prospective customers indeed miss the older 1.5-litre k9k diesel motor. The latter was the mainstay at Renault-Nissan vehicles and possibly the biggest reason to buy one.

Also Read Renault Duster turbo petrol review

With the advent of the new turbo petrol engines, Nissan aims to provide customers with the torque as well as fuel economy of the diesel. Whether this gamble pays off or not is something that only time will tell. Nissan recently introduced the Magnite compact SUV. This one is priced closer to entry-level hatchbacks and comes with a 1.0-litre engine in both naturally aspirated and turbo-ed forms.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.