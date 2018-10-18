Nissan Kicks unveiled in India: More space, premium features for this upcoming Hyundai Creta rival!

After we drove the international version last month, Nissan has now unveiled the new Nissan Kicks that will launch in India later this year. Noteworthy to know is the fact that Nissan has not released all details on the new Nissan Kicks but have only revealed the design and the exterior proportions of the car through this unveil. In comparison, to the international version, the Kicks will have blink-and-miss differences and is likely to be extremely difficult to tell apart from the outside, we’ve taken a closer look to reveal exactly what you should expect from this new SUV that will take on the Hyundai Creta.

In terms of design, what’s new on the Indian-spec Kicks includes a newly redesigned bumper with air-inlets above the foglamps with an aluminium skid-plate. These inlets are more cosmetic than functional but add some visual appeal to the SUV. This adds a bit off buff to the SUV and detracts from the international versions crossover-ish outlook. The Indian spec-Kicks will also feature LED Headlamps, with inset boomerang-shaped LED DRLs like those from the more premium Nissan SUVs on sale in India. The grille features the new w honeycomb mesh design and gets a more pronounced V-Motion Nissan signature chrome band.

The flared wheel arches also feature on the India spec Kicks, with strong shoulder line, the blacked out pillars help add to the floating roof effect. The roof will get more prominent roof rails. The SUV will ride on more premium 17- inch alloy wheels, From the rear, the SUV is almost identical to the international model aside from some chrome inserts to add to the SUVs premium appeal. The fuel tank lid will also move to the right side on the India-spec model on account of the different platform that underpins it.

In terms of dimensions. The India-specs will have a larger footprint than the international model, measuring in at 4,384mm, 89mm longer than the model sold abroad, and is wider at 1,813mm and taller 1,656mm), with a longer wheelbase (2,673mm). The India-spec Kick is based on the Renault-Nissan Alliance M0 platform that it will share with its Renault the Captur. While Nissan has not made any claims about the interiors, we can safely that not only will the India-spec Kicks have more space on the inside, but also more storage space as well.

Engine wise, we suspect that the Kicks will be powered by the existing powertrain from the Terrano, tried-and-tested 110hp, 1.5-litre diesel motor, and a 106hp, 1.5-litre petrol engine. Gearbox options could include a 6-speed manual for the diesel and a 5-speed manual for petrol. An automatic variant could also make it to India. Price wise the Kicks will command a premium over the Terrano with an expected launch price of Rs 9.4 lakh to 15 lakh (ex-showroom)