Nissan Kicks SUV spied testing again: Hyundai Creta rival India launch next month

The all-new Nissan Kicks SUV is set to be launched in India next month. Ahead of its official launch, the vehicle has been spotted testing once again, image courtesy Power Stroke PS. The upcoming Nissan Kicks will be manufactured at the company's production facility in Chennai. The recently spied test mule has been snapped in a red shade and some portions of the body are hidden under camouflage. The new Nissan Kicks is based on the B0 platform that also underpins the company's Terrano SUV. The Kicks SUV has been on sale in the global markets for quite some time now and the India-spec model will see some significant differences.

The company had revealed the exteriors of the upcoming Nissan Kicks a few weeks back in India. The vehicle gets a V-motion grille up front, along with sweptback headlamps and LED DRLs. The 17-inch alloy wheels along with the floating roof design are other key elements that contribute to making the Kicks a good looking car with a character. Technical specifications of the Nissan Kicks are yet to be revealed and these will be announced during the time of launch. The Kicks is expected to share the 1.6-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engine with the Terrano with similar power and torque figures. The new Kicks might also get an optional automatic gearbox.

The new Nissan Kicks is expected to be launched in India at a starting price of close to Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV will primarily rub shoulders with the likes of Hyundai Creta and Renault Duster in the segment. More details on the new Nissan Kicks to be revealed soon, so stay tuned for all the updates! Moreover, we have already driven the Nissan Kicks in Dubai sometime back and will be trying it out on the Indian roads very soon, so don't forget to catch all the action.

Image Source: Power Stroke PS