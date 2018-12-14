Nissan Kicks SUV bookings open: Hyundai Creta rival to launch next month

Nissan Kicks is not ever closer to a formal launch in January 2019 and Nissan India has now opened bookings for it Rs 25,000 across all Nissan dealerships across the country. Prospective buyers can also book the Kicks online. A plausible rival to the likes of Hyundai Creta, Jeep Compass and the newly unveiled Tata Harrier, Nissan Kicks is expected to be priced at about Rs 10-15 lakh (ex-showroom). We drove the international-spec Nissan Kicks some months back and were left rather impressed. And, the India-spec Kicks looks very similar to its global cousin. We've driven the India-spec Kicks, so stay tuned for a detailed review.

Nissan India says the new Kicks has been built much stronger, safer, and durable for Indian roads. The SUV offers a host of design features such as a Floating Roof Design, Roof Rail, LED Daytime Running Lights, Shark Fin Antenna, Front Fog Lamps and Door Mounted ORVM with Indicators. The front end is marked by Nissan's signature V-motion grille and boomerang-shaped LED tail lights at the rear.

The Kicks will feature the same engine options as Renault Captur - a 1.5-litre petrol engine that makes 106 hp and the 110 hp, and a 1.5-litre diesel. The 110 hp diesel will get a 6-speed manual and the petrol unit will get a 5-speed unit.

Made-in-India Nissan Kicks production starts in Chennai: Hyundai Creta rival launching in January 2019

The AC vents like the new design theme we have seen on a whole lot of new cars are circular, while the central vents are rectangular central vents form the 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system (which is an updated version from what we have seen thus far), the 8.0-inch infotainment system also doubles as a 360-degree surround-view camera.

Other features on the Nissan Kicks, will feature a six-way manual adjust with a centre armrest for the front seats. In addition, the Kicks will also feature a central-locking button below the infotainment screen, four door-mounted speakers, push-button start, cruise control, an eco mode and hill-start assist.

Commenting on the announcement, Hardeep Singh Brar, Director, Sales and Commercial, Nissan Motors India Ltd., said, “The new Nissan KICKS is a testimony to our commitment to bring the best of global products and technology to our customers in India. We are confident that with its progressive SUV design and advanced technology, the KICKS will appeal to new-age urban adventure seekers.”