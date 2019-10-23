Diwali 2019 Discounts: Big savings on Nissan and Datsun cars this month

During the festive season, Nissan Motor India Pvt. Ltd. has announced special offers for its vehicles in India. The company said in a press statement that it is offering lucrative offers on both Nissan and Datsun cars and these are valid till 31st October. Under the special schemes rolled out by the company, the customers will now get the benefit of 0% Finance along with benefits up to Rs 40,000 on the Kicks. Moreover, the customers will also get 5-Years Extended Warranty on all variants of the Nissan SUV. Moreover, the customers can avail some attractive deals on the purchase of Nissan Sunny, Micra and Micra Active.

If you wish to purchase any of these cars, you can save up to Rs 94,000. Also, now with the festive offers, you can get benefits up to Rs 62,000 on the Datsun GO, GO+ and redi-GO. Commenting on these attractive festive offers, Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India Pvt. Ltd. said that with Diwali around the corner and festivities reaching their peak, the company is excited to announce these special festive offers for its customers.

In order to get more and exact details of the festive offers, we advise you to visit your nearest Nissan dealership. Also, as some dealerships offer additional discounts during this time of the year, it is best to have a word with someone from your nearest Nissan dealership. It is not just Nissan that is offering festive discounts ahead of Diwali.

For instance, country's leading carmaker Maruti Suzuki is also offering benefits worth over Rs 1 lakh on the S-Cross. Moreover, you can save up to Rs 96,000 on the purchase of the Vitara Brezza and upto Rs 87,000 on the diesel variant of the Ciaz. Not only this, the company is also offering a five-year warranty as standard on its multiple models.

