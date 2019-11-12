Nissan Kicks just got super exciting and fast in this one-off turbocharged concept

Each year, at the SEMA show, we see some truly amazing and out-of-the-box car and bike modification ideas. At its 2019 edition, Nissan Motorsport, in collaboration with MA Motorsport, has brought in a one-off concept based on the Kicks crossover. Yes, you heard it right! Called as the Nissan Kicks Street Sport, it comes with an aggressive body kit, 17-inch racing wheels, Sparco seats on the inside along with NISMO sports exhaust. The modifications make this simple crossover look very aggressive and race-ready. The Street Sport is based on the standard Nissan Kicks.

The aggressive body kit fitted on the Nissan Kicks Street Sport comes with a fairly large air dam at the front. In addition to this, there is a roof spoiler at the back in addition to side skirts. The race-spec crossover comes with extended fenders to fit in the 17-inch race-spec wheels. These are wrapped in Falken Azenis tyres. The ride height has been lowered thanks to the new suspension set-up which uses a combination of NISMO/Ohlins coil-over coil-over shock absorbers.

It even gets the same 1.6-litre, 4-cylinder petrol engine. However, the same has been aggressively re-tuned. This engine is paired with an after-market turbocharging kit. In addition to this, the Kicks Street Sport comes with a new ECU as well. In its standard version, the 1.6-litre petrol engine in the Kicks is capable of churning out 124 hp of power along with 155 Nm of peak torque. Nissan hasn't revealed any technical specifications of this one-off concept. However, they are surely going to be a significant jump over the standard model. The engine is paired to an Xtronic transmission. The Nissan Kicks Street Sport is a one-off model and is not for sale.

The Kicks Street Sport was not the only model which was showcased by Nissan at the SEMA 2019. It shared the stage with the 750 hp 370Z and the 600 hp Frontier dessert runner with its boosted V8.