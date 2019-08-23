Nissan Kicks now available on lease via Zoomcar in Bengaluru

Nissan India has announced a tie-up with Zoomcar's leasing programme under which the Kicks will be available monthly subscription package in Bengaluru. Zoomcar Leasing Program will enable customers to subscribe to the Kicks for a minimum period of six months. Nissan recently launched the XE Diesel variant of the Kicks in India. The new XE Diesel variant of Nissan Kicks is available at a price of Rs 9.89 lakh across India.
Kicks is again based on a slightly modified platform of the Captur which means the rugged capability is carried over. The Kicks though looks a bit compact compared to the other SUVs in its class. It has got all the features that one will expect from a vehicle in this category.
It is one car that offers a 360-degree around-view monitor and still undercuts Hector's price. There are again petrol-diesel engines on offer with the Kicks. However, it doesn't have an automatic option. Nissan is said to be working on a CVT for petrol. Prices for the Kicks start from Rs 9.55 lakh, (ex-showroom).
“The rules of car ownership are undergoing a dynamic change with the urban youth opting for lease-based subscription models. They prefer subscribing to assets over long-term ownership. Our partnership with Zoomcar responds to this demand and enables customers to experience the Nissan Kicks at extremely attractive monthly subscription plans,” Hardeep Singh Brar, Director Sales & Commercial, Nissan Motor India Pvt Ltd, said.
Now available in four variants - XE, XL, XV and XV Premium in Diesel, and two dynamic variants- XL, XV in Petrol, the new Nissan Kicks comes in 11 exciting colours - Pearl White; Blade Silver; Bronze Grey; Fire Red; Amber Orange; Deep Blue Pearl; Night Shade; Fire Red and Onyx Black; Bronze Grey and Amber Orange; Pearl White and Onyx Black, and Pearl White and Amber Orange.
