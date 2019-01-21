Nissan Kicks launching tomorrow in India: Hyundai Creta rival expected price, features, engine & more

The all-new Nissan Kicks is all set to be launched in India tomorrow. Bookings for the new Kicks had already begun at the company's dealerships across India at a minimum token amount of Rs 25,000. Compared to the global-spec model, India bound Nissan Kicks is larger, all thanks to the Renault's updated M0 platform. The Nissan Kicks gets power from the same engine options that run the Renault Captur. The 1.5-litre diesel engine is good for developing respective power and torque outputs of 110 bhp and 240 Nm. On the other hand, the 1.5-litre petrol engine develops a maximum power output of 106 bhp while the peak torque is rated at 142 Nm. While the diesel engine will come mated to a six-speed manual gearbox, the petrol motor will get a five-speed manual transmission. The automatic transmission option will not be on option initially but might be introduced at a later stage.

The Nissan Kicks will get an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system that also acts as a display for the 360-degree camera. Prime highlights of the upcoming Nissan Kicks include automatic LED headlamps, automatic climate control, automatic wipers, cruise control and more. The new Nissan Kicks gets the company's V-motion grille up front while the rear end gets boomerang-shaped LED tail lamps. Other notable features on the upcoming Nissan Kicks include a central-locking button below the infotainment screen, push-button start, four door-mounted speakers and hill-start assist.

Once launched, the new Nissan Kicks will rub shoulders against the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki S-Cross and Renault Captur in the segment. The Kicks is expected to come with a competitive price tag starting at north of Rs 9 lakh (ex-showroom). Stay tuned with Express Drives for more such updates.

We will be bringing instant updates from the launch event of the new Nissan Kicks in our LIVE blog.