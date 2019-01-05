Nissan Kicks launching on 22nd January: Everything you need to know about this Hyundai Creta rival!

It's official! Nissan will launch their much awaited Creta rival the Nissan Kicks on the 22nd of January, 2019. As of now, bookings for the compact SUV have been opened for more than a month across Nissan dealerships and the brand’s website for a nominal booking amount of Rs 25,000.

In terms of dimensions, the India-spec Nissan Kicks is significantly larger the international version that we drove in Dubai last year. In the sub-continent, the Nissan Kicks will be based around Renault’s M0 platform as opposed to the Nissan V-Platform. Which means that the Kicks measures in at 4,384 mm in length, 1,813 mm wide and 1,656 mm tall, the wheelbase is longer too at 2,673mm. Powering the Nissan Kicks is the same motor from the Renault Captur that is shared with the Renault Duster. This means that the Kicks will be offered with a 1.5-litre diesel motor that churns out 110 hp and 240 Nm of torque, with a 6-speed manual gearbox, while the 1.5-litre petrol option will make about 106 hp and 142 Nm of torque with a 5-speed manual gearbox. An automatic gearbox is also expected however, it is likely to be offered at a later date.

On the inside, the Kicks sets a few segment benchmarks with exclusive features like a large 8.0-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system, this unit also doubles as the display for the 360-degree reversing camera. To add to the premium value, the Kicks also gets leather inserts on the dashboard, and automatic LED headlamps, automatic climate control, cruise control, automatic wipers paired with 17-inch alloy wheels.

Once launched the Kicks will enter an already packed segment with the Maruti Suzuki S-cross, Renault Captur and the Hyundai Creta not to mention the Tata Harrier. Pricing will be key to the Kicks’ success, we expect Nissan to price it between Rs 9 and 14 lakh ex-showroom from the base petrol to the diesel top model.