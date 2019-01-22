Nissan Kicks launched at Rs 9.55 lakh : Hyundai Creta rival features segment-first 360-degree camera and more!

Nissan India has today launched the new Kicks sub-compact SUV at a price tag starting at Rs 9.55 lakh. The new Kicks is the Nissan’s first all-new car in India since the Terrano and shares the same B0 platform as the Renault Captur. The full Nissan Kicks range is offered with a host of features such as electrically adjustable mirrors embedded with indicators, dual front airbags, climate control with rear AC vents, LED DRLs, height adjustable driver’s seat and power windows.

Also read: 2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?

The top-spec XV Pre-Option variant also features additional bits such as 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system which supports Apple Car Play/ Android Auto, it also gets a 360-degree surround camera which is unique for its segment.

In terms of mechanicals, the car gets 1.5-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engine unit. The petrol engine churns out close to 105bhp of maximum power along with 142Nm of peak torque. While the diesel engine delivers around 108bhp of maximum power and 240Nm of peak torque.

Watch our video review of Nissan Kicks

The petrol variant comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. On the other hand, the diesel unit comes married to a 5-speed manual gearbox. There is no current automatic gearbox option, but the company might introduce the same in later stages as a part of season updates. Also, there is no all-wheel-drive option available as of now. In terms of colour options, the new Nissan Kicks gets seven single tone and four dual tone colour schemes.

At this price tag, the car will rival the likes of Hyundai Creta, Jeep Compass and the upcoming Kia SP2i SUV, along with a few others.

And stay tuned for more updates from the auto industry!

Nissan Kicks variant wise pricing