Nissan Kicks India Unveil Live Updates: Images, Specs, Review of Hyundai Creta challenger

It has been a long wait! Nissan Motor India will finally unveil the Nissan Kicks SUV in India as it fights back to improve upon its market share in India. Nissan Kicks is a global brand and has proven to be successful in many European and middle-eastern markets and the brand is now all set to foray in India in style. After the Nissan Terrano facelift launch in 2016, the company has not launched any new product and we have seen only some mild cosmetic upgrades on the Micra, Sunny and of course the GT-R sports car. Nissan Terrano made its India debut in 2013 and since then we have not seen any new SUV by Nissan Motor India. The new Nissan Kicks will replace the Nissan Terrano in the Indian market and we expect the aggressive pricing and with some premium features on the offering. Here are the updates from the Nissan Kicks Unveiling Ceremony from Mumbai.
The all-new Nissan Kicks is all set to be unveiled in India in just a few hours from now. The premium SUV will replace the Terrano in the company's product portfolio and will primarily challenge the likes of Hyundai Creta. Catch all updates LIVE right here.
By: Pradeep Shah | Updated: October 18, 2018 10:39:28 am
Today, Nissan Kicks will be showcased for the first time India and the company confirmed that it will make its market launch in India only in January 2019. The idea behind showcasing the SUV 3 months behind is to get customer feedback on the SUV and of course to make the most of the festive sentiments.
Like the Nissan Patrol, X-Trail, the Nissan Kicks is a reputed global brand and is a compact SUV which is already on sale in global markets. In India, Nissan first confirmed the Kicks SUV earlier this year and will replace the Nissan Terrano SUV in India.