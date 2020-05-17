Nissan Kicks gets major makeover in Thailand: New design, engine and features explained

The Nissan Kicks has been given a significant upgrade in Thailand, and it comes with a cool new hybrid engine.

By:Updated: May 17, 2020 5:45:13 PM

Nissan India is gearing up to introduce the BS6 upgraded version of the Kicks with a new powerful petrol engine. Meanwhile, in Thailand, Nissan has revealed an all-new version of the Kicks with new interior and exterior with a host of new features. However, the biggest news is the upgrade to the new hybrid powertrain.

The Nissan Kicks in Thailand will come with their new ‘e-Power’ system. Essentially the car uses an electric motor which drives the wheels, while the internal combustion engine charges the batteries so you never need to plug it in. It is a similar kind of system that was seen in the Fisker Karma four-door sedan. The electric motor is capable of generating 127hp and 260Nm of torque. The 1.2-litre, three-cylinder petrol, on the other hand, makes a meagre 77hp and 103Nm of torque that is only used to charge the batteries. The result of that is that the engine uses far less fuel, in theory, to charge the batteries while the more powerful electric motor does the more laborious duties.

As for the looks of the Kicks, the SUV features slimmer headlights, fog lights and of course… a larger grille. At the rear, the tail lamps are new with a sharper look, and some minor tweaks to the styling have also been provided. On the inside, the changes are limited, however, it uses a more modern layout. At the centre of the dashboard is an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, the driver gets a new digital display on the instrument cluster, and its all-black interior will also offer colour trim panels that match the exterior of the car for a more youthful, yet retro look.

The Kicks in Thailand is a different model from the one offered in the Indian market. The Nissan Kicks in India uses the Renault-Nissan platform that also underpins the Renault Duster. The updates seen on the Kicks in Thailand may be some time away for the Indian market. But, hope is not to be lost as Nissan India will be introducing a 154hp petrol engine with a CVT automatic option soon which will take on its direct rivals – the Kia Seltos and the Hyundai Creta.

