Nissan Kicks gets a new base diesel variant: Priced at Rs 9.89 lakh

Nissan has introduced a new base variant for the diesel derivative of its compact SUV Kicks. The newly launched XE trim is priced at Rs 9.89 lakh (ex-showroom). With this, the Nissan Kicks is now available across four trim levels in the diesel guise i.e. the XE, XL, XV and XV premium. Nissan says that the new XE trim of the Kicks comes with more than 50 features. The list of creature comforts includes automatic climate control, a 2-din audio system with 4-speakers, rear AC vents, cooled glove box, shark fin antenna to name a few. In terms of safety features, the Nissan Kicks offers dual airbags, ABS with EBD, brake assist, Nissan Connect, speed-sensing auto door lock as standard across the range.

In addition to introducing the new XE trims, Nissan has dropped the XV premium+ and hence, the XV Premium is now the range-topping diesel variant of this compact SUV. Furthermore, the Nissan has introduced a free five-year warranty package along with 24x7 roadside assistance.

Speaking at the launch, Sriram Padmanabhan, Vice President - Marketing, Nissan Motor India Pvt. Ltd. said, "The new Nissan KICKS has generated a positive response from SUV enthusiasts from across the country. Responding to the immense interest in an entry-level diesel variant, we have introduced the new XE Diesel trim. The feature-rich new XE Diesel Trim offers a great value proposition to the consumers while ensuring best-in-class services and quality assurance.”

The Nissan Kicks will continue to be offered with the same colour options. These include Pearl White, Blade Silver, Bronze Grey, Fire Red, Amber Orange, Deep Blue Pearl, Night Shade, Fire Red and Onyx Black. In addition to this it also comes in the following dual-tone colour schemes of Bronze Grey and Amber Orange, Pearl White and Onyx Black, and Pearl White and Amber Orange.

The diesel derivative of the Nissan Kicks comes with a 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder diesel engine capable of churning out 110 hp of power. The petrol derivative of the Nissan Kicks comes with a 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder engine good for 106 hp of power. The diesel derivative of the Kicks has a claimed fuel-efficiency figure of 20.45 km/l while the petrol derivative has claimed fuel-efficiency figure of 14.23 km/l.