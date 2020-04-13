Nissan Kicks facelift seen in Thailand: Creta, Seltos rival to get cosmetic updates

An updated version of the Nissan Kicks has been seen in Thailand sporting an all-new front end design. But would it be launched in India?

The Nissan Kicks is a compact SUV that is sold in many markets including India. An updated version of the Japanese SUV has been seen on the streets of Thailand that is bound for ASEAN markets. It is likely that the Kicks facelift would be launched in the Indian market with similar changes. The facelift Nissan Kicks is expected to make its global debut in Thailand soon, and would subsequently arrive in India. Prior to the unveiling, the Kicks has been seen undisguised on the street of Thailand.

The images reveal that the updates seem to have been focused at the front of the car as it sports a brand new exterior design. Front and centre is a larger Nissan’s signature ‘V-Motion’ grille that extends lower than the current model. But it also has been reworked. The radiator grille itself is now chrome studded and features a black surround element on the sides and the bottom of the grille. The front bumper has been reworked entirely. The headlamps have also been reworked making them sleeker with a sharper design.

In profile, the Kicks remains largely similar, but it does get a new 5-spoke alloy wheel design. The interior has not been revealed in the images, but is likely to remain largely similar, however, may employ improved materials and upholstery and an updated touchscreen infotainment system.

The Nissan Kicks facelifted model would feature Nissan’s E-Power technology that uses a 1.2-litre 3-cylinder petrol engine to charge a battery pack that helps power the electric motor to drive the wheels. Instead of a conventional parallel hybrid, the Kicks uses a series hybrid. While this engine is unlikely to be offered in India, the Kicks would feature a different engine line-up for the Indian market.

Currently, Nissan India is working on an SUV smaller than the Kicks to rival the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport and more in the sub-compact SUV space. The new Nissan SUV is expected to arrive around the festive season this year.

Source: Headlightmag.com

