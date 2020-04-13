Nissan Kicks facelift seen in Thailand: Creta, Seltos rival to get cosmetic updates

An updated version of the Nissan Kicks has been seen in Thailand sporting an all-new front end design. But would it be launched in India?

By:Published: April 13, 2020 11:51:32 AM

The Nissan Kicks is a compact SUV that is sold in many markets including India. An updated version of the Japanese SUV has been seen on the streets of Thailand that is bound for ASEAN markets. It is likely that the Kicks facelift would be launched in the Indian market with similar changes. The facelift Nissan Kicks is expected to make its global debut in Thailand soon, and would subsequently arrive in India. Prior to the unveiling, the Kicks has been seen undisguised on the street of Thailand.

The images reveal that the updates seem to have been focused at the front of the car as it sports a brand new exterior design. Front and centre is a larger Nissan’s signature ‘V-Motion’ grille that extends lower than the current model. But it also has been reworked. The radiator grille itself is now chrome studded and features a black surround element on the sides and the bottom of the grille. The front bumper has been reworked entirely. The headlamps have also been reworked making them sleeker with a sharper design.

In profile, the Kicks remains largely similar, but it does get a new 5-spoke alloy wheel design. The interior has not been revealed in the images, but is likely to remain largely similar, however, may employ improved materials and upholstery and an updated touchscreen infotainment system.

The Nissan Kicks facelifted model would feature Nissan’s E-Power technology that uses a 1.2-litre 3-cylinder petrol engine to charge a battery pack that helps power the electric motor to drive the wheels. Instead of a conventional parallel hybrid, the Kicks uses a series hybrid. While this engine is unlikely to be offered in India, the Kicks would feature a different engine line-up for the Indian market.

Currently, Nissan India is working on an SUV smaller than the Kicks to rival the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport and more in the sub-compact SUV space. The new Nissan SUV is expected to arrive around the festive season this year.

Source: Headlightmag.com

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Formula 1 legend Stirling Moss passes away aged 90

Formula 1 legend Stirling Moss passes away aged 90

Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS CNG launched: More fuel efficient feature-loaded variants offered

Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS CNG launched: More fuel efficient feature-loaded variants offered

Damon Hypersport HS electric superbike: 322kmph top speed, under 3 hour charging & more!

Damon Hypersport HS electric superbike: 322kmph top speed, under 3 hour charging & more!

Shell begins producing isopropyl alcohol for hand sanitisers, ZF buys facemask company in China

Shell begins producing isopropyl alcohol for hand sanitisers, ZF buys facemask company in China

India bound 2020 Audi RS5 with 444hp revealed: Now looks as angry as it should

India bound 2020 Audi RS5 with 444hp revealed: Now looks as angry as it should

Night vision display for any car: James Bond feeling along with improved safety

Night vision display for any car: James Bond feeling along with improved safety

Chevrolet Cruze recalled in India over safety issue: 170 service centres to get it fixed

Chevrolet Cruze recalled in India over safety issue: 170 service centres to get it fixed

No distance too far for a Mother: 1,400 km on Honda Grazia to bring stranded son during lockdown!

No distance too far for a Mother: 1,400 km on Honda Grazia to bring stranded son during lockdown!

Top 10 upcoming sedan launches in India in 2020: Expected price, specs and features

Top 10 upcoming sedan launches in India in 2020: Expected price, specs and features

China recovering rapidly from Coronavirus: 2,000 Volkswagen dealerships reopen

China recovering rapidly from Coronavirus: 2,000 Volkswagen dealerships reopen

Benda Asura 400: Purely Chinese motorcycle with Indian name and somewhat inspired design

Benda Asura 400: Purely Chinese motorcycle with Indian name and somewhat inspired design

MG India confirms diesel automatic in the works: To offer DCT in the near future

MG India confirms diesel automatic in the works: To offer DCT in the near future

Top 10 car inventions that made our lives better: From safety glass to cruise control

Top 10 car inventions that made our lives better: From safety glass to cruise control

Jaw-dropping Vyrus Alyen 988 is a Ducati-powered carbon-fibre beast on two wheels

Jaw-dropping Vyrus Alyen 988 is a Ducati-powered carbon-fibre beast on two wheels

BS6 TVS Radeon launched with higher fuel efficiency, new features: Priced at Rs 58,992

BS6 TVS Radeon launched with higher fuel efficiency, new features: Priced at Rs 58,992

Next-Gen Kia Carnival MPV Interior spied: Massive touchscreen in a futuristic cabin

Next-Gen Kia Carnival MPV Interior spied: Massive touchscreen in a futuristic cabin

MotoGP Virtual Race 2 line-up revealed: Valentino Rossi to race with race 1's top 5

MotoGP Virtual Race 2 line-up revealed: Valentino Rossi to race with race 1's top 5

Watch Royal Enfield Bullets dance! This video will make your day during Covid-19 lockdown

Watch Royal Enfield Bullets dance! This video will make your day during Covid-19 lockdown

Coronavirus Pandemic: 2020 Beijing Motor Show postponed to new dates in September

Coronavirus Pandemic: 2020 Beijing Motor Show postponed to new dates in September

BS4 car and bike sale extension: Why there is hope for thousands of unregistered vehicles

BS4 car and bike sale extension: Why there is hope for thousands of unregistered vehicles