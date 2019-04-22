Nissan Kicks decoded: Key components and who makes them

The Nissan Kicks was launched in India in January 2019 to cater to the growing compact SUV market. The Kicks is based on the B0 platform which it shares with the Renaut Captur. The Nissan Kicks comes with 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engine is priced between Rs 9.5 – 14.6 lakh (ex-showroom). Nissan India manufactures the Kicks at their plant in Chennai with significant localised parts in order to be competitive in the market. Most parts are supplied by Indian arms of Nissan’s international suppliers.

The engine in the Nissan Kicks features a 1.5-litre four cylinder H4K petrol engine which develops 104bhp and 142 Nm of torque. While the 1.5-litre K9K DCI turbocharged diesel motor which generates 108bhp and 240Nm of torque. Both engines deliver the power to the front wheels via a 5-speed manual transmission in the petrol, while the diesel is equipped with a 6-speed gearbox. The engine cylinder head gasket is supplied by Elringklinger while the cooling fan module is supplied by Johnson Electric and engine oil cooling system is made by Calsonic Kansei. The Cooled EGR in the diesel engine is manufactured by BorgWarner while the engine mounts and exhaust mounts in the Kicks are provided by Vibracoustic.

The Kicks has been developed to ensure passenger safety as its construction consists significant use of high strength steel, an anti-intrusion bar for the pedals along with four airbags at the front of the cabin which includes a driver and passenger airbag along with two side airbags. The Kicks is also equipped with disc brakes at the front with callipers from Akebono and drum brakes at the rear. Anti-lock braking system (ABS) and Electronic Brake Distribution EBD is equipped as standard. One of the great features of the Nissan Kicks which lies inside the cabin are the extremely supportive and well-upholstered seats. The seat profiles are supplied by Delfingen and the top spec model come equipped with quilted leather seats which not only offer immense comfort to the occupants, it also looks and feels premium.