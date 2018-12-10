Nissan Kicks bookings start 14th December 2018: Features, engine specs and expected price of this Maruti S-Cross Rival!



The Nissan Kicks will launch its new SUV the Kicks in Januar 2019, and the company has now announced that they will open bookings for the Kicks this Friday, the 14th December. As of now, first drives of the Nissan Kicks have begun for the media ahead of the launch, which means that we now have a whole lot of vital information flowing out of the launch.

In terms of design, the Kicks is a blink-and-miss version of the SUV on sale Internationally. Major changes, that are India Specific are on the interiors. The cabin gets a dual-tone, black and brown theme with the use of leather on the door panels. The AC vents like the new design theme we have seen on a whole lot of new cars are circular, while the central vents are rectangular central vents form the 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system (which is an updated version from what we have seen thus far), the 8.0-inch infotainment system also doubles as a 360-degree surround-view camera. Other features on the Nissan Kicks, will feature a six-way manual adjust with a centre armrest for the front seats. In addition, the Kicks will also feature a central-locking button below the infotainment screen, four door-mounted speakers, push-button start, cruise control, an eco mode and hill-start assist.

The Kicks will feature the same engine options as the Renault Captur, with a 1.5-litre petrol motor that makes 106 hp and the 110 hp and 1.5-litre diesel. Interestingly, the 110 hp diesel will get the 6-speed manual while the petrol will have to make do with a 5-speed unit. Official prices for the Nissan Kicks will be announced in January 2019, although we expect a price range of between Rs 10-15 lakh and will take on the likes of the Hyundai Creta, the Renault Captur and the Maruti Suzuki S-Cross.