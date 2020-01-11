Nissan celebrates the Kicks anniversary with lower interest rates, cash benefits and more

It's been a year since the new Nissan Kicks was launched in India. Nissan India is now celebrating the first anniversary of this vehicle with a host of benefits for the buyers. Nissan is offering a cash benefit of Rs 40,000, with a similar amount being also given to exchange customers. Work for a recognised corporate company, then you will get an additional Rs 10,000 off. A flat interest rate of 6.99 per cent is being applied for 36 months. This will amount to another Rs 40,000 benefit. Not only this, the Kicks will also be available with a free three year warranty, thereby taking the total coverage to five years.

Buying the Nissan Kicks petrol? You stand to gain an additional Rs 3,448 (sans GST). This offer though isn't applicable on the amber orange colour version. Depending on the trims, the diesel variants have different offers on them. Nissan also recently introduced the anywhere, anytime test drive opportunity for the Kicks. This service is available as of now in Mumbai and Delhi-NCR. Orix will be helping Nissan India in this initiative. Prices for the Nissan Kicks start from Rs 9.55 lakh, ex-showroom.

Common features in all Nissan Kicks models include automatic AC with rear vents, dual airbags, ABS with EBD, cooled glovebox with illumination, electrically adjustable ORVM, music system and rear parking sensors. The diesel version is the familiar 1.5-litre K9k engine that makes 110hp of power and 240Nm of torque. The petrol is also a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated motor that produces 105hp and 142Nm. Both the engines are paired to manual transmissions - 6-speed for the diesel and five for the petrol. Nissan, in future, is likely to only update the petrol motor to meet BS-VI emission norms. The diesel will be axed. An automatic transmission too is on the cards, most likely, a CVT. Expect a price hike of around Rs 15,000 for the BS-VI versions and Rs 60,000 more for the automatic.