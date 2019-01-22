Nissan Kicks 2019 Launch Live: Expected price, features, images, specifications

Nissan Kicks 2019 India Launch Live Updates: The awaited Nissan Kicks is all set to be launched in India in a couple of hours from now. Bookings for the new SUV had already begun at the brand's dealerships across India in December 2018 at a token amount of Rs 25,000. When compared to the international-spec model, the India-bound Kicks is larger in dimensions, all thanks to the Renault's updated M0 platform on which it is based. Nissan Kicks draws power from the same engine that propels the Renault Captur. The 1.5-litre diesel motor is good for producing maximum power and torque outputs of 110 bhp and 240 Nm respectively. Moreover, the 1.5-litre petrol engine is good for belting out 106 bhp of maximum power output while the peak torque is pegged at 142 Nm. The diesel engine on the Nissan Kicks will come mated to a six-speed manual gearbox while the petrol mill will have a five-speed manual transmission on offer. An automatic transmission will not be on option initially but might be introduced later.

