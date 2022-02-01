Nissan Indian achieves 5.7% YoY growth in Jan 2022: Wholesales 4,250 units

Nissan India exported a total of 1,224 units overseas from India, while it wholesaled 4,250 units last month, leading to year-over-year growth of 5 per cent.

Nissan India has announced sales figures for January 2022. The company has wholesaled 4,250 units in the first month this year, leading to a year over year growth of 5 per cent for the corresponding month last year. The Japanese brand also exported 1,224 units of Nissan and Datsun vehicles overseas from India. The company currently exports its products to 15 countries from India, namely Nepal, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Uganda, Zambia, Kenya, Seychelles, Mozambique, Mauritius, Brunei, Tanzania, and Malawi.

“Nissan India registered a cumulative growth of 203 % year to date on the strength of strong demand for the Big, Bold, Beautiful Nissan Magnite overcoming the headwind challenges of Covid-19 & lower supplies due to semiconductor shortages. The customer response for the “Make in India, Made for the World” SUV has been phenomenal with Nissan Magnite being exported to more than 15 countries. Going forward we do see the supply challenges to continue for a few more months while we endeavor to enhance the customer experience with the lowest cost of ownership.” said Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India Ltd.

In the Indian market, the company’s latest offering – Nissan Magnite, continued to have a strong hold. Also, the digital ecosystem assisted the brand in posting good numbers on the tally. Over 31 per cent of the total bookings for the Magnite came via digital route. As a part of the company’s digitization process, Nissan India launched Shop@home, its digital sales channel, along with Virtual Sales Advisor. Hence, the automaker is able to turn digital visitors into buyers with ease.

The Virtual Sales Advisor program also helps buyers with an end-to-end buying experience. It starts from car exploration to virtual test drives. The platform further ensures the finance-related process – exchange value calculation, EMI comparison, and loan application as well.

Alongside, Nissan India has a subscription plan up its sleeves, enabling consumers to own a vehicle with a white plate and buy-back option. The plan also includes zero down payment, zero maintenance cost, zero insurance cost, and option to own. The scheme is currently available in select cities – Mumbai, Bangalore, Pune, Hyderabad, and Delhi-NCR.