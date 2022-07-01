Nissan India has registered a growth of 0.3 per cent in domestic wholesales in June 2022, while exports have seen a 20 per cent decline.

Nissan India’s domestic wholesales figures for June 2022 stood at 3,515 units, a growth of 0.3 per cent compared to June 2021, when the carmaker’s domestic wholesales stood at 3,503 units. During the same period, Nissan exported 4,497 units, which saw a decline of 20.5 per cent, as the carmaker had exported 5,661 units in June 2021.

The Nissan Magnite continues to be the best-seller for Nissan, as the carmaker has delivered 50,000 units of the Magnite in India since its launch in 2020, and garnered over 1 lakh bookings to date.

Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, commented, “Despite supply-side challenges due to geo-political reasons, Nissan has registered a growth of 20 per cent in Q1 on domestic and exports wholesale on the strength of Nissan Magnite, the booking momentum continues to be strong with over 31 per cent of bookings through Nissan’s digital ecosystem with a pending pipeline of 16,000 plus bookings, we do see improvements on the supply side in the coming months and would be able to serve more customers.”