Nissan India sells 4,244 cars in Feburary 2021: Magnite bookings cross 40,000

Nissan India has finally found its mojo, it seems. The brand that has been floundering from the last couple of years has now manged to cross 4,244 units in wholesale in February 2021. It is all because of one car – the Nissan Magnite. Made afresh, the Nissan Magnite not only looks good but it also brings along with it multiple features that cars from the Japanese marque lacked in the Indian market. Nissan claims that bookings of the Magnite, a car launched in December last year, have now crossed 40,000. Nissan India also says that they have delivered more than 6,582 Magnites to customers. One can book the SUV online or through an authorised dealer. While Nissan was slated to increase prices of the SUV from January 1, 2021, the brand has refrained from doing the same. This has helped increase bookings, say a couple of dealers to Express Drives.

While Nissan India hasn’t given the bifurcation of the sales numbers, it is clear that the Magnite is the star. It’s turbo petrol engine is much in demand, especially in the CVT guise. The aforementioned dealers also confirmed that the Tech pack has been much lauded by customers. There is also the lure of the lower price tag and Japanese reliability.

We were recently invited to witness how the new Nissan Magnite is made. While the entire process is a painstaking one, it was worth it. To see your new car being made and then transported to you is an altogether another feeling. Nissan India has also increased the number of shifts thereby enabling lower waiting periods on the SUV. The RNAIPL facility also makes its cousin, the Renault Kiger. Both the vehicles nearly share the feature list along with their platforms and engines. The Kiger goes one up by offering an AMT with the naturally aspirated engine.

