Nissan Sales July 2022: Nissan India sold 3,667 cars in July 2022 in the domestic market, registering a decline of 13 per cent YoY in sales. The company recently achieved an export milestone of one million vehicles.

Nissan India has revealed its sales figures for the month of July 2022. The Indian subsidiary of this Japanese carmaker sold 3,667 cars in July 2022 in the domestic market, registering a 13 per cent decline in sales YOY. In the same period last year, the company’s domestic sales stood at 4,259 units.

Talking about exports, Nissan India exported 4,670 units in July 2022 while in July last year, its exports stood at 3,897 units. The company recently also achieved an export milestone of one million vehicles from its Renault-Nissan Automotive India plant in Chennai (Tamil Nadu). The Nissan Magnite remains the company’s best-selling car in the Indian market.

Commenting on the announcement, Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, commented, “Nissan India continues to build on the positive momentum of the Nissan Magnite, which was the one millionth car to be exported. The customer demand continues to grow with the launch of the RED Edition of Nissan Magnite.”

He further added, “We are optimistic about the oncoming festival season on the strength of bookings and higher production with improvement in the supply chain to meet customer demand of enjoying the Nissan Magnite in the Festivals.” Nissan India recently launched the Red Edition of the Magnite at a starting price of Rs 7.86 lakh, ex-showroom, and it gets cosmetic updates and new features.

