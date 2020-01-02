Nissan Motor India domestic sales rise 49 pc to 2,169 units in December

Nissan Motor India on Wednesday reported a 49 per cent rise in its domestic sales at 2,169 units in December. The company said it exported 10,791 units in December, registering its highest-ever monthly shipment in 5 years. Commenting on the performance, Nissan Motor India Managing Director Rakesh Srivastava, said "Domestic volume increase of 49 per cent month-on-month with the improved performance of KICKS showcases the strength of Nissan's global SUV DNA."

He further added, "We are aligning our business strategy for sustainable growth volume with Nissan as a primary brand with the introduction of multiple new product offerings while also strengthening the value propositions in Datsun products."

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Nissan current portfolio in India includes the likes of the Kicks SUV, Terrano SUV, Micra and Micra Active hatchback, Sunny as well as the GT-R. Nissan's budget brand Datsun retails models such as the redi-Go entry-level hatchback along with Go compact hatchback and the Go Plus sub-four-meter 7-seater in India.

In other news, we recently reported to you that Nissan has filed a patent for Datsun Magnite in India. Now, as of now, there is no official confirmation from the brand regarding this vehicle. We expect that the same could be a sub-four-meter offering from the Japanese carmaker. The same is likely to be showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo. Renault is currently working on a sub-four-meter SUV for the India market. Under the Renault-Nissan partnership, the Magnite could be Nissan's derivative of this sub-four-meter SUV.