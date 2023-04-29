Nissan India inaugurates two new showrooms: Now offers 267 touchpoints

Nissan has inaugurated two new showrooms in India: one in Karnal (Haryana) and the other in Khammam (Telangana). The company now is now available with 267 touchpoints across the country.

Nissan has announced the expansion of its network in North and South India with the launch of two new showrooms. The company has launched new dealerships and service workshops in Karnal (Haryana) and Khammam (Telangana). With the addition of these new outlets to its network, Nissan Motor India has 267 touchpoints across the country with 14 customer touchpoints in the state of Haryana and 9 in the state of Telangana.

Nissan India operates on a PHYGITAL (physical plus digital) distribution approach to meet the evolving needs of customers. Consequently, Nissan Motor India has expanded its network of customer touchpoints in FY 2022-23 adding 19 new touchpoints comprising 14 showrooms and 5 service workshops in key cities across the Northern and Southern regions of India.

The new BA Nissan showroom and workshop in Karnal is located at 119/4 KM Stone G T Road and has a total built-up area of 19,000 sq-feet with a large display centre, while Khammam’s new VVC Nissan showroom and workshop facility at VVC Circle Rotari Nagar, Wyra Road has 6,000 sq-feet combined space for customer experience.

Commenting on the launch, Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motors India Pvt Ltd (NMIPL), said, “Customer experience is core to Nissan Values and towards the same, we’re expanding the distribution network to enhance the reach with the addition of customer touchpoints. We are confident that these touchpoints will enhance the connect with the customers providing them an opportunity to experience Nissan brand.”

