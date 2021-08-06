Nissan India free monsoon checkup camp begins: 18 new service centres opened

If one visits the service centre, they can avail the 90 minute Nissan Express service, which again ensures that the routine vehicle overhaul is done within a stipulated time.

By:Updated: Aug 06, 2021 3:35 PM

After the successful launch of the Nissan Magnite, the company has added new service centres across India. In fact, 18 of them have opened up in as many cities. The company has tied-up with myTVS to improve its end-to-end Road-side Assistance (RSA) services on the NissanConnect app. With the integration of myTVS HIVE and Nissan Connect, customers can experience a digital RSA support with real-time updates on the assistance status and tow truck location. Additionally, Nissan India customers can subscribe to RSA services by paying through the digital payment portal. The payment fee is nominal. Through the app one can summon RSA if their vehicle has broken down or they need assistance. Doorstep service, only regular ones, are also being provided to customers thereby minimising chances of contracting the Covid-19 virus and maintaining social distancing.

If one visits the service centre, they can avail the 90 minute Nissan Express service, which again ensures that the routine vehicle overhaul is done within a stipulated time. Through the NissanConnect app, one can also book their service and also check on the estimated cost of the same. Not only this, from today till August 31, customers can visit the company’s authorised service centres for a free monsoon checkup camp. The camp offers a 30-points check-up which includes exterior, interior, underbody, road-test and free top wash for the vehicles to ensure optimum performance of the vehicle during the rainy season. Customers may also avail up to 20 per cent discount on labour.

“Nissan on the core of customer centricity has increased the service network reach by adding new workshops in 18 new cities this year and going forward will add more locations towards the service requirements of our customers. To further enhance customers’ ownership experience, we are happy to partner with myTVS to offer Road-side assistance completely on a digital platform and have also introduced a free monsoon check-up camp towards customer assurance” said Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India.

 

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

NEI talks about developing EV bearings, expansion, make-in-India

NEI talks about developing EV bearings, expansion, make-in-India

Internet-connected cars: What data is collected, who has the access and more

Internet-connected cars: What data is collected, who has the access and more

Umling La now the highest motorable road: New benchmark for motoring adventure junkies

Umling La now the highest motorable road: New benchmark for motoring adventure junkies

Mahindra's Farm Equipment Sector reports 5% sales increase in July 2021

Mahindra's Farm Equipment Sector reports 5% sales increase in July 2021

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V, RTR 160 4V get costlier again: Variant-wise prices, difference explained

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V, RTR 160 4V get costlier again: Variant-wise prices, difference explained

Tata Motors signs MoU with CSC to strengthen its commercial vehicles business in rural India

Tata Motors signs MoU with CSC to strengthen its commercial vehicles business in rural India

Kia fastest carmaker in India to cross 3 lakh sales mark: Seltos major contributor

Kia fastest carmaker in India to cross 3 lakh sales mark: Seltos major contributor

Upcoming MG Astor SUV to get Jio e-SIM for connected features: Details and key benefits

Upcoming MG Astor SUV to get Jio e-SIM for connected features: Details and key benefits

Omega Seiki unveils its first two electric scooters: To launch during festive season

Omega Seiki unveils its first two electric scooters: To launch during festive season

Yamaha India opens up about 150cc bike segment penetration, EVs, FZ25 price cut

Yamaha India opens up about 150cc bike segment penetration, EVs, FZ25 price cut

New 2021 KTM RC 390, RC 200, RC 125 revealed: Key details, expected price explained

New 2021 KTM RC 390, RC 200, RC 125 revealed: Key details, expected price explained

Renault adds Kiger RXT (O) variant: Key features it offers

Renault adds Kiger RXT (O) variant: Key features it offers

1900 hp Pininfarina Battista hyper-EV teased: To unveil next week

1900 hp Pininfarina Battista hyper-EV teased: To unveil next week

All cars should have six airbags within a year - Nitin Gadkari to carmakers

All cars should have six airbags within a year - Nitin Gadkari to carmakers

Hyundai launches new periodic service package for 10 models: What it offers

Hyundai launches new periodic service package for 10 models: What it offers

How ambulance aggregators can help counter the third COVID-19 wave

How ambulance aggregators can help counter the third COVID-19 wave

John Abraham roped in as face of MotoGP in India: Reveals his favourite MotoGP rider

John Abraham roped in as face of MotoGP in India: Reveals his favourite MotoGP rider

Huge discounts on outgoing Honda Amaze: Save this much on it, Jazz, City

Huge discounts on outgoing Honda Amaze: Save this much on it, Jazz, City

August 2021 discounts: Up to Rs 1.3 lakh off on Renault Duster, Kiger, Kwid

August 2021 discounts: Up to Rs 1.3 lakh off on Renault Duster, Kiger, Kwid

Ather Energy enters Madhya Pradesh with new experience center in Indore: All details

Ather Energy enters Madhya Pradesh with new experience center in Indore: All details