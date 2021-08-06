Nissan India free monsoon checkup camp begins: 18 new service centres opened

If one visits the service centre, they can avail the 90 minute Nissan Express service, which again ensures that the routine vehicle overhaul is done within a stipulated time.

After the successful launch of the Nissan Magnite, the company has added new service centres across India. In fact, 18 of them have opened up in as many cities. The company has tied-up with myTVS to improve its end-to-end Road-side Assistance (RSA) services on the NissanConnect app. With the integration of myTVS HIVE and Nissan Connect, customers can experience a digital RSA support with real-time updates on the assistance status and tow truck location. Additionally, Nissan India customers can subscribe to RSA services by paying through the digital payment portal. The payment fee is nominal. Through the app one can summon RSA if their vehicle has broken down or they need assistance. Doorstep service, only regular ones, are also being provided to customers thereby minimising chances of contracting the Covid-19 virus and maintaining social distancing.

If one visits the service centre, they can avail the 90 minute Nissan Express service, which again ensures that the routine vehicle overhaul is done within a stipulated time. Through the NissanConnect app, one can also book their service and also check on the estimated cost of the same. Not only this, from today till August 31, customers can visit the company’s authorised service centres for a free monsoon checkup camp. The camp offers a 30-points check-up which includes exterior, interior, underbody, road-test and free top wash for the vehicles to ensure optimum performance of the vehicle during the rainy season. Customers may also avail up to 20 per cent discount on labour.

“Nissan on the core of customer centricity has increased the service network reach by adding new workshops in 18 new cities this year and going forward will add more locations towards the service requirements of our customers. To further enhance customers’ ownership experience, we are happy to partner with myTVS to offer Road-side assistance completely on a digital platform and have also introduced a free monsoon check-up camp towards customer assurance” said Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India.

