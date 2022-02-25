Nissan India focuses on safety: Introduces “#beanissanblindspotter” initiative

To identify the country’s worst accident spots, Nissan India has launched a new multi-partner campaign – #beanissanblindspotter. It includes participation from MoRTH, SIAM, IRSC, and MapMyIndia.

Nissan Magnite is the best-selling model of the company in the Indian market. Also, the compact-SUV has recently received a 4-star crash test rating by Global NCAP. In the year 2020, the Magnite scored a similar rating at ASEAN NCAP’s testbed. The compact SUV is one of the safest offerings in its segment. The example used during the crash test exercise was the base-spec XL manual variant.

To continue the commitment towards road safety, Nissan India has announced a new campaign – #beanissanblindspotter. It is a multi-partner program, which aims to spot the country’s worst accident locations. The campaign is a joint effort of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways of India (MoRTH), Indian Road Safety Campaign (IRSC), MapMyIndia, and the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

Sinan Ozkok, President of Nissan’s India operations, said on the launch of #beanissanblindspotter campaign – “At Nissan, safety has always been a priority. We value research and reinvention. We have spent 89 years building cars that reflect the qualities of stability and powerfulness that the brand is built on. The rating is a testimony to our efforts in making it one of the safest cars in India today.”

“At Nissan, customer safety has always been a top priority. The aim of the design was to integrate Nissan Magnite with safety, style and security. The Global NCAP evaluates vehicles through strict international standards that we at Nissan have been working towards achieving. It brings us joy to know that the Big, Bold and Beautiful Magnite has been able to achieve its goal. Nissan India will continue to create world-class yet affordable products to bring value to our customers.” quoted Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director of Nissan Motor India Pvt Ltd.

The Nissan Magnite is on sale with a slew of safety features. The list is long and includes Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Hydraulic Brake Assist (HBA), Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD), Vehicle Dynamic Control (VDC), Hill Start Assist (HSA), Traction Control System (TCS), speed-sensing door lock, SRS dual airbag system, central locking, and seat belts with pre-tensioners & load limiters.

