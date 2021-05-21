Nissan India extends warranty, services on all cars till July 31

The Japanese manufacturer, keeping in heed the lockdown has ensured that the customers don't suffer and has instead postponed the maintenance/warranty dates.

Nissan India has extended the warranty as well as scheduled/free services of all its cars till July 31, 2021. This move comes in after the recently imposed, nearly month-long lockdown by many states across India. Due to this, many customers may have missed out on carrying their free or scheduled services. This in turn affects the warranty. The Japanese manufacturer, keeping in heed these things has ensured that the customers don’t suffer and has instead postponed the date. This applies to Datsun products as well. Currently, Nissan India sells the GT-R, Kicks, and the Magnite cars whereas the Datsun range include the Go, Go+ and the redi-Go. Nissan’s alliance partner, Renault, also announced that it has extended its maintenance as well as warranty dates. On a similar note, the company’s other partner, Mitsubishi, may down its shutters in the Indian market.

Mitsubishi hasn’t managed to yet find a cash influx for its flailing Indian operations. There are no BS6 products available from the maker yet and the showrooms have shut shop as well. At the same time, the contract with the parent Japanese company too has been claimed to have expired.

Coming back to Nissan, the brand is currently grappling with pent-up demands for its Magnite SUV. The SUV is selling like hot cakes and the waiting period has now extended to nine months. If the lockdown continues, the wait time will only increase. A very good fuel economy, decent features and more recently the 4-star safety rating by ASEAN NCAP has brought back customers to the Nissan showrooms. The turbo variants are said to be in higher demand, especially the top-spec ones. Nissan doesn’t have any diesel engines in its portfolio in India.

Are there any more cars coming in from Nissan? Given that the brand is scoring high with SUVs, India might also get a few from the international portfolio. Its a wait and watch game!

