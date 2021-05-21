Nissan India extends warranty, services on all cars till July 31

The Japanese manufacturer, keeping in heed the lockdown has ensured that the customers don't suffer and has instead postponed the maintenance/warranty dates.

By:May 21, 2021 5:55 PM
Nissan to increase prices in india

Nissan India has extended the warranty as well as scheduled/free services of all its cars till July 31, 2021. This move comes in after the recently imposed, nearly month-long lockdown by many states across India. Due to this, many customers may have missed out on carrying their free or scheduled services. This in turn affects the warranty. The Japanese manufacturer, keeping in heed these things has ensured that the customers don’t suffer and has instead postponed the date. This applies to Datsun products as well. Currently, Nissan India sells the GT-R, Kicks, and the Magnite cars whereas the Datsun range include the Go, Go+ and the redi-Go. Nissan’s alliance partner, Renault, also announced that it has extended its maintenance as well as warranty dates. On a similar note, the company’s other partner, Mitsubishi, may down its shutters in the Indian market.

Mitsubishi hasn’t managed to yet find a cash influx for its flailing Indian operations. There are no BS6 products available from the maker yet and the showrooms have shut shop as well. At the same time, the contract with the parent Japanese company too has been claimed to have expired.

Also Read Mitsubishi India's future?

Coming back to Nissan, the brand is currently grappling with pent-up demands for its Magnite SUV. The SUV is selling like hot cakes and the waiting period has now extended to nine months. If the lockdown continues, the wait time will only increase. A very good fuel economy, decent features and more recently the 4-star safety rating by ASEAN NCAP has brought back customers to the Nissan showrooms. The turbo variants are said to be in higher demand, especially the top-spec ones. Nissan doesn’t have any diesel engines in its portfolio in India.

Are there any more cars coming in from Nissan? Given that the brand is scoring high with SUVs, India might also get a few from the international portfolio. Its a wait and watch game!

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Nexzu Roadlark cargo e-bicycle launched: Top speed, load capacity, price

Nexzu Roadlark cargo e-bicycle launched: Top speed, load capacity, price

Mahindra Racing begins race suit design challenge: Drivers to wear winning entry for London E-Prix

Mahindra Racing begins race suit design challenge: Drivers to wear winning entry for London E-Prix

Hyundai's new task force to help customers impacted by Cyclone Tauktae

Hyundai's new task force to help customers impacted by Cyclone Tauktae

Upcoming 250cc fully-faired Benelli with BMW S1000RR-like face leaked: What to expect!

Upcoming 250cc fully-faired Benelli with BMW S1000RR-like face leaked: What to expect!

Mercedes-Benz C300d AMG Line no longer on sale in India: Here's why

Mercedes-Benz C300d AMG Line no longer on sale in India: Here's why

2021 Formula 2 broadcast in India: How to watch Jehan Daruvala race

2021 Formula 2 broadcast in India: How to watch Jehan Daruvala race

Pawan Goenka to serve as Independent Director at Bosch till 2026

Pawan Goenka to serve as Independent Director at Bosch till 2026

Top SUVs with turbo petrol engines under Rs 10 lakh: From Magnite to Sonet

Top SUVs with turbo petrol engines under Rs 10 lakh: From Magnite to Sonet

Tesla electric cars banned from entering few govt compounds in China

Tesla electric cars banned from entering few govt compounds in China

Kia joins fight against Covid-19: Extends Rs 5 crore to Andhra Pradesh Government

Kia joins fight against Covid-19: Extends Rs 5 crore to Andhra Pradesh Government

Magenta to introduce world's smallest EV charger this year: Secures Rs 120 crore investment

Magenta to introduce world's smallest EV charger this year: Secures Rs 120 crore investment

BMW i4 M50 leaked: To be its first M badged electric sedan

BMW i4 M50 leaked: To be its first M badged electric sedan

Covid-19 Relief: Volkswagen India extends vehicle warranties till this date

Covid-19 Relief: Volkswagen India extends vehicle warranties till this date

Car Specs: What you really need to care about when buying an EV

Car Specs: What you really need to care about when buying an EV

Safe Cams' Driver Status Monitor cameras introduced with fatigue alarm, other benefits

Safe Cams' Driver Status Monitor cameras introduced with fatigue alarm, other benefits

Omega Seiki to deploy mobile oxygen camps in Haryana utilising Rage+ electric three-wheelers

Omega Seiki to deploy mobile oxygen camps in Haryana utilising Rage+ electric three-wheelers

Covid-19 support! Mercedes-Benz extends warranty, service and these benefits till 30th June

Covid-19 support! Mercedes-Benz extends warranty, service and these benefits till 30th June

Sonalika Group joins Covid-19 support: Upto Rs 2 lakh aid for dealers and their employees

Sonalika Group joins Covid-19 support: Upto Rs 2 lakh aid for dealers and their employees

Suzuki Motorcycle India extends warranty period, free service till July 15

Suzuki Motorcycle India extends warranty period, free service till July 15

Updated Ducati Hypermotard 950 unveiled with new livery: India launch in 2021 fourth quarter

Updated Ducati Hypermotard 950 unveiled with new livery: India launch in 2021 fourth quarter