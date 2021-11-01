Nissan India clocks 254 per cent growth: Wholesales 6,917 units

Nissan Indian manages to post a 254 per cent YoY growth for domestic sales in the month of October by selling 3,913 units. The carmaker also exported 3,004 units last month.

Post Magnite’s launch, Nissan India is enjoying the long-awaited success. While the Nissan Magnite has a lengthy waiting period extending up to 6 months, the company is clocking decent numbers on the sales tally. In October this year, the company sold a total of 3,913 units in the domestic market. In the corresponding month last year, the Japanese brand could only retail 1,105 units in the Indian market. As result, the company has posted a YoY growth of 254 per cent.

Also, Nissan India exported 3,004 units in October this year, which is an increment of 2,929 units, in comparison to October 2020 and a YoY increase of over 3900 per cent. In total, the brand wholesaled 6,917 units. However, in the same month last year, this figure stood at 1,180 units only, making it a YoY growth of 486 per cent.

“The first seven months cumulative sales are higher than the cumulative sales of last full financial year in spite of the challenges of Covid-19 and Semiconductor shortages affecting supplies. In continuation of the positive momentum, this festive season has been very good with the channel partners delivering highest monthly retail sales on strong performance of Big Bold and Beautiful Nissan Magnite & Nissan Kicks. Going forward on the strength of strong bookings of Nissan Magnite & the support of the supply chain our endeavour will be to maintain this growth momentum for the upcoming months,” said Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India Ltd.

To keep the sales momentum intact, Nissan India has introduced a slew of benefits and sales models for the consumers. The company is offering its vehicles on a subscription plan as well. Interestingly, the vehicles also come with white plates and a buy-back option. With the subscription model, buyers get to enjoy the ownership without paying any down payment, insurance premium or maintenance cost. Also, the company’s latest introductions – Shop@home and Virtual Sales Advisor, are targeted at contact-less sales, which are a boon in times like these.

