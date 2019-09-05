Nissan India appoints Rakesh Srivastava as Managing Director

Nissan India has announced the appointment of Rakesh Srivastava as Managing Director of Nissan Motor India Pvt. Ltd (NMIPL). Srivastava will be reporting to Sinan Ozkok, President of Nissan India Operations. Rakesh Srivastava brings with him 30 years of leadership experience and joins Nissan from one of India’s largest conglomerates, the JSW Group, where he worked as the Director in charge of electric vehicle development. Before that, Rakesh worked at senior management positions at Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai Motor India. On the appointment of Rakesh Srivastava, Sinan Ozkok said that he is pleased to welcome Rakesh to the Nissan India team. He added that with Rakesh's rich experience and deep understanding of the Indian market, he is confident he will strengthen the company's sales and marketing functions and successfully deliver Nissan's customer-centric strategy.

On his appointment as the Managing Director, Rakesh Srivastava said that he is excited by the opportunity to build and strengthen Nissan operations for the customers, partners and employees in India. He said that Nissan is an iconic global brand and its leadership in technology and innovation will be a key differentiator and driver towards delivering value and aspiration to the company's customers in this competitive market.

Nissan has interesting product plans for India and these include electric vehicles as well. In other news, Nissan has unveiled the new 2020 GT-R. The Godzilla has been introduced with mechanical and asethetics updates. The GT-R is celebrating its 50 anniversary this year and the new model comes with multiple updates that promise to better the handling and performance. The Godzilla's 3.8-litre, V6 engine that is good for shedding out a maximum power output of 570 hp now gets a new set of turbochargers. According to Nissan, the new turbochargers will smoothen the GT-R's response at low RPMs.

For the latest auto news and reviews, visit and subscribe to Express Drives YouTube channel.