Nissan India announces free AC check-up camp: Free car wash, discounted service & more on offer

Nissan India is organising free AC check-up camps for Nissan and Datsun vehicles across India. The check-up camp commences from April 15 to May 31, 2019 across the Nissan and Datsun authorized dealerships in the country. The company said in a press statement that the camp will offer a free top wash along with attractive offers on accessories. Further, customers can access offers on spare parts, discounts up to 20 percent on labour charges as well as free gifts. As per the recent J.D Power 2017 India Customer Service Index (CSI) Study, Nissan and Datsun have been ranked among the top six auto companies in India for customer satisfaction.

Commenting on the Nissan Free AC check-up camp, Atul Aggarwal, General Manager, After Sales, Nissan Motor India Pvt Ltd. said that Nissan always strives to offer exceptional sales and after sales experience to its customers. The objective of this camp is to proactively diagnose & recommend service requirement related to AC to the customers. Having said that, if you are planning to take your Nissan for periodic maintenance, now can be the best time.

It is not just Nissan and Datsun that have been offering free summer camps across India. Luxury car maker Mercedes-Benz has also announced some attractive schemes for customers during this summer. The company's summer care camp starts from 15-April and will conclude on 15th May 2019. The camp will include a thorough check-up of the vehicle's electronic systems along with the testing of the air- conditioning function. Furthermore, a complimentary top-up of the AC refrigerant is also included in the said summer camp. The company also added that other services like the complimentary evaluation of the Mercedes-Benz car will also be part of this Summer Service Camp.

Subscribe to Express Drives YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews!

Also, what do you think of this summer camp by Nissan. Let us know in the comments section below.