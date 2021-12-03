Nissan India achieves 161 percent growth in sales: Wholesales 5,605 units

Nissan India’s domestic sales figure for the month of November 2021 stands at 2,651 units. The company recorded 162 per cent YoY growth in domestic sales and 152 per cent growth in exports.

Nissan India has announced its wholesale figures for the month of November 2021. Thanks to the Nissan Magnite sub-compact SUV, which was launched in India in December last year, the company has been registering good sales figures month after month. In November 2021, the Indian arm of this Japanese carmaker achieved a domestic wholesale of 2,651 units. Moreover, Nissan and Datsun’s exports for last month stood at 2,954 units.

Overall, Nissan India has achieved a massive growth of 161 per cent in the domestic market for the month of November on a YoY basis while the company says its exports have received 152 per cent yearly growth in the financial year 2021. Commenting on the same, Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India Ltd. said, “Since launch the Big, Bold, Beautiful all-new Nissan Magnite has received 73000 plus bookings, the customer response for the game changer SUV has been phenomenal with 31% of bookings coming from the Digital eco-system.

He further added, “Our focus is on customer experience by providing the customers the lowest cost of ownership and have also added 18 service stations towards customer assurance.” The company has also revealed that Nissan India offers a subscription plan that enables customers to own a vehicle with a ‘White Plate’ and a ‘Buy Back Option’ in select cities, which include Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Chennai. It comes with “zero down payment, zero insurance cost, zero maintenance cost, share back and save and an option to own.”

Recently, the company also rejigged the colour variants of the Magnite. The company has discontinued the Flare Garnet Red with Onyx Black dual-tone shade of the Magnite. Instead, a new Tourmaline Brown with Onyx Black dual-tone colour scheme has been introduced. The new Nissan Magnite is currently priced in India between Rs 5.71 lakh – Rs 10.15 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. This sub-compact SUV rivals the likes of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, Renault Kiger, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, etc.

