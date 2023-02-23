Nissan inaugurates two new showrooms in Jaipur

Nissan’s growth strategy in India is centred around expanding its network of dealerships and service centres across the country.

Nissan has expanded its network in Jaipur with the inauguration of two new showrooms and a service centre in the city. The new dealerships are located at Tonk Road and Raja Park.

The showrooms were inaugurated today by Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan India. The showroom at Tonk Road has a total built-up area of 3300 sq feet, while the one in Raja Park covers a total built-up space of 2500 sq feet for the showroom and 20,000 sq ft for the workshop.

Commenting on the opening of the new dealerships, Rakesh Srivastava, said, “As a key market for us, Jaipur has seen growing demand for our flagship compact SUV the Nissan Magnite, and we are thrilled to strengthen our presence here. With our state-of-the-art facilities and a dedicated service team, we are confident that our customers will have an engaging and unforgettable experience.”

The showrooms will be operated by the Roshan Group, which has been working with Nissan since 2014. The Group operates three showrooms in Raja Park, Tonk Road, and VKIA, as well as two workshop facilities in Malviya Nagar and VKIA for Nissan.