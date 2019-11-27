Nissan and Lego join hands to give us the GT-R Nismo Speed Champions set: Available from 2020 onwards

It might come as a surprise to some, but the world’s largest tyre manufacturer in numbers in actually the Danish toymaker Lego. This is mostly down to the fact the amount of different car-based lego sets you can buy of different shapes and sizes. One of Lego’s most popular automotive-based sets around the world is the Speed Champions kits as they are affordable, medium-sized packaged and not as intimidating to build as the Lego Technic range.

Lego recently revamped the Speed Champions range with larger sized and more realistic looking versions of the cars they are modelled after. With now edition models like the Ferrari F40, Mini Cooper, McLaren Senna, and Dodge Demon. Now Lego has announced that it has been able to acquire the rights and collaborated with the Nissan Motor Company, for the first-ever Japanese car-based kit from Lego.

The kit that Lego has made is based on the Nissan GT-R Nismo which in full scale is worth $210,000 (~Rs. 1.5 crore). The Lego GT-R Nismo Speed Champion will go on sale from 2020 and will feature a 298 piece kit that you can build and sticker up to look like a Nissan GT-R Nismo.

Lego has used some of the key highlight design elements of the GT-R to develop their scaled-down version. Design cues like the Nissan's V-Motion grille, the large front spoiler and side skirts, wheels that look like carbon fibre in addition to the Motul stickers in the black and white livery form the race car.

Asako Hoshino, Executive Officer and Vice President for Nissan said, "The Nissan GT-R and the Lego brand are both renowned and loved by fans of all ages throughout the world, and we are honoured to be the first-ever Japanese car manufacturer to partner with the LEGO Group,”

Currently, the Lego GT-R Nismo Speed Champions kit awaits an official price tag, but it is expected to be far more affordable than the real 600hp 3.8-litre twin-turbo V6 powered 1:1 scale version which comes already built and assembled from the factory.