Nissan gets 50,000 bookings for Magnite since Dec launch

Nissan Magnite has so far received 2,78,000 plus enquiries. Of the 50,000 bookings, 5,000 (10%) were on the digital platform and 45,000 were on ground at Nissan dealerships.

Nissan Motor India, a wholly owned subsidiary of Nissan Motor Co Japan, on Monday said its B-SUV Magnite has clocked more than 50,000 bookings and 10,000 wholesale deliveries since its launch on December 2, 2020.

Magnite has so far received 2,78,000 plus enquiries. Of the 50,000 bookings, 5,000 (10%) were on the digital platform and 45,000 were on ground at Nissan dealerships. Around 15% of these bookings were for the CVT models and close to 60% of them were top-end variants such as XV and the XV Premium.

Rakesh Srivastava, MD, Nissan Motor India, said: “The 50,000 bookings milestone is a testament to the customers’ trust in the Nissan brand and the love for the charismatic SUV with a revolutionary value proposition as part of Nissan NEXT, the transformation plan towards building a stronger presence and future.”

In an industry first, Nissan India has protected prices for customers who have already booked the Magnite. They will receive the deliveries at the booking price despite the later change in price due to escalation of raw material costs.

In February, the company announced a Valentine’s programme for customers with bookings. Two rounds of winners have been announced, of whom one from Noida and one from Bangalore have received a 100% cash back on their Magnite. Another 198 winners received grade upgrades and other benefits. The third round of winners will be announced in May.

