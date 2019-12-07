Nissan offering massive year-end discounts: Up to Rs 1.15 lakh off on Kicks, Redi-Go!

Nissan India has announced the launch of its "Red Weekend" campaign under which the brand will be offering massive discounts and attractive gifts on the purchase of Nissan and Datsun models throughout the month of December 2019. On the purchase of Nissan models like the Kicks and well as Datsun models like the Redi-Go, Go and Go Plus, customers can avail a total benefit of Rs 1.15 lakh. These include cash discounts of Rs 40,000 along with an exchange bonus of Rs 40,000 along with corporate discounts of Rs 10,000. Apart from this, customers can visit any Nissan dealership and take part in a number of activities and win branded merchandise. There are vouchers of Rs 1 crore to be won.

The Nissan Kicks is the recent model launch from the Japanese brand. It is a compact SUV in the league of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and the Renault Duster. The Kicks is available with petrol as well as diesel engine options. Prices for the Nissan Kicks fall in the range of Rs 9.55 lakh to Rs 13.69 lakh (ex-showroom). Nissan's portfolio in India also included the Micra hatchback and the Sunny C-segment sedan. The Datsun's portfolio in India includes the Redi-Go entry-level hatchback, Go compact hatchback and the Go Plus compact 7-seater.

Nissan is planning to introduce an all-electric car in the Indian market very soon. This will be the Leaf and is likely to fall in the premium price segment.

Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India Pvt. Ltd. shared, “Nissan as a customer-centric brand is offering the highest value proposition to the customers through Red Weekends’ in a very innovative way to bring New Year festivities through Nissan and Datsun products with the first-time best finance offer of 6.99% for 36 months.”