Nissan, Datsun customers to get free car wash, 20% discount on labour and more offers: Here’s how

Nissan has announced the 9th edition of their ‘Happy with Nissan’ service camp targeted at existing Nissan customers from across the country. The campaign which has already begun will be on till the 31st of July 2018, and will mainly focus on giving existing Nissan customers some service benefits matched with special offers and discounts through all existing Nissan and Datsun outlets across India. One of the biggest new announcement through this initiative will be the introduction of a new OEM Child seat from Nissan. The safety certified seat will come with side-impact protection, 3-point recline and a 5-point safety harness and will be available as a retrofit as an accessory for all Nissan and Datsun cars. The Seat itself can be bought at a 10% discount during the ‘Happy with Nissan’ week.

Nissan & Datsun customers will also be able to avail a free 60-point free vehicle check-up, a free top wash for their car and some discounts on accessories. Nissan will also be offering up to 20% discount on labour charges. Aside from this customer who comes in will be counselled on the about the benefits of authorized Nissan and Datsun service centres and the use of Nissan genuine spare parts, oils and accessories. The initiative which has been on since 2014 has seen the participation of more than 1 lakh customers!

Commenting on the initiative, Sanjeev Aggarwal, Vice President - After Sales, Nissan Motor India Private Limited, said, that the company firmly believed in offering superior after sales customers ensuring that they stay on as customers in the future. Aggarwal went on to say that this exercise was designed to allow Nissan customer to proactively connect with the company, saying that they were on the verge of servicing 1.5 lakh customers through this initiative. That aside this initiative will also help Nissan India maintain their place among top 6 auto companies in India for customer satisfaction according to JD Powers.