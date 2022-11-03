Nissan cuts loose NISMO-tuned Z GT4 at SEMA show

The new race track-centric 442bhp Z GT4 is lighter, more powerful than the standard Z and proudly wears NISMO’s traditional red and black livery.

Nissan’s motorsport division, NISMO, has decided to make the all-new Nissan Z more powerful and track-focused. The Nissan Z GT4 was earlier showcased in September, but the company has now officially launched it

at the SEMA show in Las Vegas. Keeping in mind that the GT4 is a racing car and cannot be registered for a public road, it starts from $229,000 (approx. Rs 1.8 crore). Before we forget, delivery charges are an additional $1000. All motorsports fans only know too well that this is a very expensive sport and the Z GT4 price tag just confirms it.

Nissan Z GT4: Power upgrade

Even though the Z GT4 is powered by the same twin-turbo 3-litre V6 as the standard Z, the NISMO version has a total output of 442bhp and 660 Nm of torque, which is roughly 50bhp more. To clear up any misunderstandings, NISMO has kept aside the 3.8-litre twin-turbo V6 beast of a powertrain exclusively for the all-conquering GT-R, which churns out a mind-blowing 591 bhp.

Also Read: Kia Carens price hiked again: Gets dearer by up to Rs 50,000

Coming back to the Z GT4, NISMO has also improved its aerodynamics with a specially designed body kit along with a big rear spoiler, redesigned front nose and a new set of 18-inch alloy wheels. Weighing 1,410 kg, the Z GT4 is just over 170 kg lighter than the standard Z.

For the 2023 season, Nissan will offer the GT4 to the initial customer teams in both US and Japan for the SRO Pirelli GT4 America series and Super Taikyu Series, respectively. Nissan will open the bookings in mid-2023 and will start supplying the cars in 2024.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Nissan Z GT4: Racy presence

To make the Z GT4 even more special, Nissan has ensured that it has a unique presence of its own. The race car sports the traditional NISMO livery that is designed especially for the new Z GT4. Nissan’s exclusive number 23 is painted in the middle of the hood with red racing stripes inspired by the 70s. The Z GT4 gets new Z badges at the rear which were previously seen on the original 240Z and Fairlady Z.

Also Read: Top 5 electric scooters to buy this Diwali: Ola S1 Pro, Ather 450X, etc

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.