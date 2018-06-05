Nissan Connect update launched in India: 18 new features to improve safety and security

As we move into the 21st century, the infotainment system that used to be limited to a single-din rack on the centre console with a few limited music connectivity options, has evolved exponentially. With the introduction of IOT, cloud computing and third-party softwares like the Android Auto and Apple Carplay harnessing the power of the modern mobile phones, infotainment has become the command centre of the car. Nissan was one of the first OEMs to launch a service such as Nissan Connect in India and have now improved the technology by adding 18 new features. Instead of going the way of Android Auto or Apple Car Play, Nissan has built their own system in India for India with a unique take on the infotainment system. We've just come back from the launch of this technology and here's what you can expect from the Nissan Connect.

The idea that they probably started out with was to make a car-infotainment/command system that made the best of the benefits of Android Auto or Apple Car play without the dependency that comes along with it. All of this comes under the umbrella of Nissan’s global mandate of Intelligent Mobility. The new tech will come factory fitted with zero subscription for three years on all of the cars that Nissan has on sale in India, sans the GT-R. Those who already own Nissan cars and would like to make the upgrade can make do so for Rs 15,000. This will include the first three years of service, after which the service would be chargeable.

A total of 50 features are claimed to be part of the Nisan Connect package and are primarily aimed at enhancing the safety and security of the car and its users. Some of the notable features include SoS, track & trace, Tow-Away Alert, Vehicle Low Battery Alert, Automated Impact Alert. The system also comes with Intelligent Route Guidance, which is claimed to increase the fuel-efficiency of a vehicle through the efficient planning of routes to any particular destination. Nissan Connect customers can also get in touch with the Nissan call centre or dealerships to book services such as service booking and roadside assistance (RSA) through the infotainment system.

Speaking on the launch of the new product, Peter Clissold, Marketing Nissan Motor India said “ The future of mobility lies in bringing innovative technologies. At Nissan, our vision is not just about bringing in better technologies but also enabling our customers to have a safe and stress-free experience. Nissan enables you to have 24x7 vigilance and keeps you updated on your car’s whereabouts so you can relax and go on with your life’