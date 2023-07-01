Nissan clocks 5,832 units in June 2023

Nissan Motor registered domestic wholesales of 2,552 units and 3,280 units for overseas markets.

Nissan Motor India announced that it sold wholesales of 5,832 units in the month of June. As per the report shared by the Japanese automobile manufacturer, the domestic wholesales stood at 2,552 units and shipped 3,280 units overseas. Compared to last month’s domestic sales figures, Nissan’s numbers are a shade lower, by 66 units less than May 2023. The export numbers, on the other hand, saw significant growth as the last month it recorded 2,013 units.

Time period June’23 June’22 YoY Growth Domestic sales 2,552 3,515 -27.3%

Nissan June sales: Time to rejig

Both in terms of MoM and YoY, Nissan Motor India is losing some stream in the Indian market. By clocking 2,618 units in May 2023, the company saw a marginal decline of -2.7 percent in the domestic market. The YoY statics show a sharper decline of -27.3 percent. The export market has been profitable for the company as it posted a major jump of 38.6 percent on an MoM basis.

Also Read: Toyota Hilux gets a massive discount of up to Rs 8 lakh: Details

Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, said, “During Q1 of this fiscal we announced the launch of the Nissan Magnite GEZA Special Edition which marked the 100,000 Magnite rollout milestone. The Magnite Geza Special Edition is the first among many product interventions planned this year, and with the onset of normal monsoons, high single-digit GDP growth and positive consumer sentiment, we are confident of delivering strong value to our customers”.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Invicto vs Toyota Innova Hycross comparison: What to expect?

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.