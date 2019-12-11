Nissan India announces price hike across Nissan & Datsun range starting 1st January

Nissan Motor India has announced that it will increase prices of its entire model range by up to 5 percent from next month in order to offset the impact of high input costs. The revised prices will be applicable across all available models for Nissan and Datsun, effective January 2020, Nissan Motor India said in a statement.

"In the current challenging market conditions, we are constrained to increase the price of all Nissan and Datsun models due to increased costs," Nissan Motor India Managing Director Rakesh Srivastava said. The price hike will vary between Rs 10,000-50,000 across the Nissan and Datsun line-up, depending on the model.

Various companies, including Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai Motor India, Tata Motors have already announced to hike prices from January. Buyers currently in the market for a new car should look out for year-end discounts. Moreover, BS-VI emissions norms will come into effect on 1st April 2020 so expect discounts on some old stock clearance.

Nissan currently has the Red Weekend scheme ongoing under which customers can avail benefits of up to Rs 1.1 lakh and a chance to win gifts worth Rs 1 crore. Datsun cars are also covered under the ongoing discount scheme. Head to your nearest Nissan or Datsun dealership for more details.

