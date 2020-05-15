Nissan India offers customers to buy now, pay next year: Introduces ‘Job Loss Protection’ on EMIs

Nissan has also launched its pick-up and drop service in view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation. The service includes a standard sanitization process for all frequent touchpoints in the vehicle such as door handles and gearstick.

May 15, 2020

Nissan India has introduced new car finance schemes, along with car pick and drop service for its customers. The company has partnered with various financial institutions and is now offering a range of schemes, including paperless payment of car loans, offers for women car loan applicants and profession-based products for salaried, self-employed, government & PSU employees, police and for the agriculture sector.

Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, underlines Nissan India’s customer-centric approach that prioritises the health and safety of its customers, dealers and employees. With innovative financial schemes and initiatives including ease of financing and convenience in getting their car serviced, Nissan India will enrich the customer experience at each step, which is especially important in such challenging times.

To make offerings more accessible, Nissan has also introduced many industry-first financial/insurance products that include:

– ‘Job Loss Protection’ on EMIs covering loss of job and medical emergencies (including COVID-19)

– ‘Buy Now – Pay from January 2021 on select products

– ‘Zero Mile Car’ Product has been introduced looking at the opportunities in the used car business

– Insurance products with medical emergency and job loss protection securing EMIs

Also read: Exclusive: More powerful Nissan Kicks facelift bookings to start in May; will rival Creta, Seltos

Along with finance schemes, Nissan India also announced the launch of a pick and drop service for its customer cars in view of the prevailing coronavirus situation. Under this, the company conducts a standard sanitisation process for all frequent touchpoints in customer vehicles like the door handles, steering wheel, and gearstick. Also, the drivers delivering these vehicles are also required to follow hygiene regulations between the customer location and Nissan workshops.

For more details and understanding of the eligibility for these finance offers, customers can get in touch with Nissan India dealers. The pick and drop service has been made available in all major cities across the country, however, customers in other locations can also use this service at a minimal charge.

