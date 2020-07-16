Nissan B-SUV (Magnite) revealed: Engine specs, features, expected price of Vitara Brezza challenger!

Nissan B-SUV aka Magnite is certainly an important one for the Indian car market as it will compete in a challenging segment that is dominated by Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and the likes. The Magnite will be launched in India in the current financial year.

By:Updated: Jul 16, 2020 1:56 PM

The new Nissan B-SUV concept has finally made its global debut today and it has been named Magnite. With the said product, the company aims at a 360-degree change in order to revive customer sentiments. This product is certainly an important one for the Indian car market as it will compete in a challenging segment that is currently dominated by Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and the likes. In the last few years, more and more companies have ventured into this segment. While Kia will also be making an entry in the segment with the Sonet, Renault will bring with the Kiger. The Nissan B-SUV might be a bit late to the party but is expected to make up for the lost time. Nissan Magnite will be launched in India in the current financial year (FY2020) only.

Talking of the design language, the Nissan Magnite comes with a sporty appearance and gets sleek-looking LED headlamps upfront with LED DRLs. Moreover, the large wheel arches and alloy wheels lend the vehicle a lot of character. The final production model will get detuned in terms of design but still one can expect the SUV to be a good-looking one.

Speaking on the Nissan Magnite, Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India said that the SUV is an evolutionary leap in Nissan’s global SUV DNA. He adds that with cutting-edge technology onboard, the Nissan Magnite will be a game-changer in its segment. A bold offering in the sub-four-meter category, Nissan India is quite confident that Nissan Magnite will redefine the B-SUV segment for the industry.

He concluded his statement by saying that the Nissan Magnite is made on the philosophy of ‘Make in India, Make for the World’ and is designed in Japan while keeping in mind the requirements and aspirations of Indian customers. If priced well, the SUV might turn out to be a hit among the buyers. More details expected soon so keep watching this space for all the action. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more such updates! Also, subscribe to our YouTube channel in case you still haven’t!

