Nissan B-SUV Launch Today Live: Nissan B-SUV Price in India, Specs, Features, Mileage, Engine, Color Variants, Images

Nissan will have the world premiere of its compact B-segment SUV. While this is a world premiere, the car is indeed very very important for the Indian market. It will compete in a very lucrative segment that is currently dominated by the Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport and the Mahindra XUV300. Manufacturers in this segment have been updating their products in a timely fashion to get upmanship. You get a choice of petrol, diesel, AMT, DCT, manual, torque converter…In fact, in the last couple of years, more and more new automakers are venturing into this segment, with Kia ready with the Sonet and alliance partner Renault with the Kiger (supposed name). Nissan has earlier shown the silhouette of the vehicle and it looks very much promising indeed. However, we have a hunch that this might be closer to a certain Datsun concept that was shown earlier than being a Nissan. If you ask us why, then take a look at the teaser picture. It has redi-Go-like long-ish DRLs, and grille.

This and more details right below in the live blog. Enjoy the show and don’t forget to share this page with your friends and other enthusiasts.