Nissan announces free AC checkup camp across India

Customers can benefit from a discount of up to 20 percent on labour and 10 percent on Value Added Services (VAS).

Nissan India has announced free AC check-up camps for its customers across India. Nissan will conduct the AC checkup camps between April 15 and June 15, 2023, at all Nissan-authorised workshops across India.

Nissan and Datsun vehicle owners can book a service appointment for the check-up through the Nissan Connect App or the Nissan India website. The service camps will be held across the 122 workshop network currently serving all Nissan and Datsun branded vehicles.

Nissan-trained service professionals will conduct the AC check-up camp, ensuring the usage of Nissan genuine spare parts. The camp will offer a comprehensive 20-point check-up that includes a free AC check-up, exterior check, interior check, underbody check, and road test. Moreover, customers’ vehicles will receive a complimentary top wash.

Nissan Motor India will also be offering a competitively priced Pre-paid Maintenance Package (PMP) at the service camps to help customers save up to 20 percent on maintenance costs.

The maintenance package is designed to deliver benefits such as cashless maintenance at any Nissan authorised workshop across India, up to 5 years of coverage, inflation-proof maintenance services, and remaining transferable along with vehicle ownership change.