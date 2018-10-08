Nissan announces festive season offers including gold coins & discounts of up to Rs 67,000 on Datsun cars

Nissan India has announced festive season offers and discounts on its cars and also on the Datsun brand. The Japanese car manufacturer is offering cashback offers of a total value of Rs 4 crore on both Nissan and Datsun cars. The offer stands valid only till 9th October. Besides assured cashback offers with new car purchases, Nissan customers can also avail a host of other offers, that include an exchange bonus, assured gold coins and insurance at the rate of Rs 1 on all Nissan models.

Besides these, Datsun India has also extended offers to customers through benefits of up to Rs 52,000 and exchange bonus up to Rs 15,000 on Datsun GO, Datsun GO+ and Datsun redi-GO models.

As festivities close in, Nissan is delighted to announce these exciting offers for all its customers. Being a customer first company, it is committed to offering a memorable buying experience, thereby expanding the Nissan and Datsun families, Hardeep Singh Brar, Director Sales & Commercial, Nissan Motor India Pvt. Ltd. said.

From Maruti Ciaz to Mahindra Scorpio: Festive season discounts & deals on cars under Rs 10 lakh

Massive Navratri car discounts in October: Up to Rs 9.5 lakh off on Maruti, Tata, Hyundai, Mahindra cars

In September this year, Nissan India announced its new strategy for expansion in the country. The new strategy includes the launch of new models under both Nissan and Datsun brands, along with the expansion of dealer network for the two.

Among the new models planned for India, Nissan is preparing the launch of a new SUV in the country - Nissan Kicks. Already on sale in international markets, Nissan Kicks is expected to come with a 110hp 1.5-litre diesel K9K engine with a six-speed manual for the diesel and a five-speed manual for the 106hp, 1.5-litre petrol variant. A petrol-CVT variant is also expected to join the line-up. The Kicks will compete with the likes of Hyundai Creta and lower variants of Jeep Compass.