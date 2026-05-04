Nissan adds CNG option to Gravite via dealer installed kit

CNG kit costs Rs 82,999 as Nissan targets rivals like Maruti Suzuki Eeco and Ertiga.

Nissan Motor India has introduced a CNG powertrain option for the recently launched Gravite MPV. Customers can purchase a government-approved CNG retrofitment kit for the Gravite MPV at showroom level. Priced at an introductory Rs 82,999, the kit will be available through authorised dealerships across 60 cities in 16 states. The CNG kit features a twin-cylinder setup with two 25-litre tanks which allows the MPV to have similar interior space as the pure petrol alternative.

Retaining Versatility

Developed, manufactured and tested by Motozen, the kit is sequential BS6.2-compliant. It Dynamic Advancer Technology calibrated specifically for the Gravite, according ot Nissan India. Customers opting for the retrofit kit will receive a warranty of three years or 1,00,000 km on CNG components, provided by a third-party supplier.

Saurabh Vatsa, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, said the offering is aimed at balancing practicality with running cost efficiency. “The introduction of the twin-cylinder solution addresses the needs of buyers who require the space of a multi-purpose vehicle alongside the operational economy of CNG,” he said.

Affordable MPV Market

Nissan India is eying private as well as fleet buyers with the Gravite CNG. Automakers like Honda and Nissan have increasingly been exploring retrofit CNG solutions to cater to cost-conscious buyers, especially in urban and semi-urban markets.

The Gravite CNG takes on the Eeco CNG and the Ertiga CNG. Expect Renault Triber, which is built alongside the Gravite, to follow suit and offer a dealer-installed CNG option in the coming months.