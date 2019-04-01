Nirav Modi’s luxury car collection to be auctioned: Rolls-Royce, Porsche, Mercedes-Benz and more

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has been authorised by a special court in Mumbai to auction Nirav Modi's cars that had been seized. The diamond-merchant and jewellery designer fled India a month before CBI registered a case against him and his family. While previously the fate of Modi's 11 cars was unclear, the ED now has authorisation to sell them out and recover some of the value from about Rs 10 crore collection.

Rolls-Royce Ghost

The most expensive car in Nirav Modi's collection is the Rolls-Royce Ghost which is positioned below the luxury car manufacturer's flagship model Phantom. But it is powered by the same 6.6-litre twin-turbo V12 engine as the Phantom. It does 0-100 km/h in 4.8 seconds and a top speed of 250 km/h. Modi would've shelled out over Rs 5 crore for this car.

Porsche Panamera

Sportscar manufacturer having a go at sedans and the resultant is a Panamera. Modi owned a diesel first-gen Panamera which is powered by a 3.0-litre V6 diesel engine. It does 0-100 km/h in 6.6 seconds and a top speed of 250 km/h. Price: Rs 2 crore.

Today Special Court (PMLA) Mumbai was pleased to allow ED to auction 11 vehicles (Rolls Royce, Porsche, Mercedes and Toyota Fortuner etc.) owned by Nirav Modi in #bankfraud case. 1 pic.twitter.com/dSXmEEReu5 — ED (@dir_ed) March 20, 2019

Mercedes-Benz GLS 350 CDI

The GLS is one of the most luxurious SUVs out there and largest as well. According to a tweet from ANI, Modi had two of these. Powered by a 3.0-litre turbocharged V6 diesel engine, the GLS 350 CDI is compared to the S-Class in terms of luxury. Price: Rs 83 lakh.

Mercedes-Benz CLS

Positioned between E-Class and S-Class, Mercedes-Benz CLS is rather a popular one in the manufacturer's lineup. It gets options of a petrol V6 and a 2.0-litre diesel, which sold more in India. Price: Rs 76.5 lakh.

Toyota Fortuner

By far one of the most popular SUVs in India, Toyota Fortuner comes in both petrol and diesel engine options with humble price tags ranging from Rs 26.2 lakh and Rs 31.99 lakh. Well, they are humble compared to the other cars the fugitive owned.

Toyota Innova

Wonder what was the Innova used for in the Modi family - definitely not Sunday evening drives. The Innova too is very popular in India and Crysta's new design has only made it more appealing in the market. Price: Rs 14.06 lakh to Rs 21.26 lakh

Honda CR-V

Honda CR-V has now been updated and comes in both petrol and diesel engine options. Modi owned the older version of the Honda CR-V and quite likely the top-spec variant of it. It would have cost him about Rs 27 lakh.