Night vision display for any car: James Bond feeling along with improved safety

Car headlamps have gotten better over the years but even so, there’s only so much they light up ahead and if there are no street lamps on the road – it gets tricky. Unless you have a luxury saloon with the latest projector lamp tech, chances are you’d want a clearer vision of the road ahead. So, we came across a brand – Lanmodo. They’ve built a night vision device that can be fitted to any car. No, it isn’t anything like James Bond gadgets (that was just to draw attention and it worked) because we’d reckon it’s more practical than most of the gadgets he uses.

Lanmodo Vast—1080P Automotive Night Vision System includes a 22.5 cm colour screen that displays the view from the front which it captures via a camera at the back of the device. It can be connected through the cigarette lighter or through an OBD adapter. It can be placed on the dash or stuck on the windscreen with a suction mount.

Lanmodo Vast features:

– Full-colour image with 1080P full HD resolution

– 7-layer full glass lens for on-time images at 1080P high resolution

– 8.2” IPS screen

– 36° vision, night view distance up to 300m/984ft

– 36° wide-angle vision, capture a broad view of the road

– Night vision distance extends up to 300m/984ft. It allows drivers to see further ahead of them to avoid accidents.

We haven’t tested the Lanmodo camera but the concept does sound rather clever. Unlit roads can be dangerous and a clear vision from the front means greater safety for pedestrians as well. The system also comes with an optional rearview camera.

Now, about the price. The Lanmodo Vast system is currently retailing at $499 (approximately Rs 38,000) and $599 for the system with a rearview camera. (Lanmodo will ship anywhere across the world but do keep custom duties in mind). It is a substantial price to pay, but then it sure is a handy device. It will particularly be great for those who experience impaired vision at night. Also, Lanmodo says that the device can help during fog.

