NHAI to remove speed breakers from national highways: A wise move?

The National Highway Authority of India has initiated a special drive in order to remove all kinds of speed breakers from National Highways. The decision has been taken in order to ensure that there is a smooth and hassle-free movement of traffic. The removal of speak breakers or rumble strips is being done with the immediate effect particularly on toll-plazas after the implementation of FASTag electronic toll collection.

Statement from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways states that "Roads of different categories and under different situations are designed for designated speeds at which vehicles can travel with convenience and safety. At certain locations, control of speed becomes necessary to promote orderly traffic movement and improved safety."

Speed breakers on national highways are sometimes are not properly marked. Not only this, they cause unnecessary delays and at times, damage to vehicles as well. Not only this, as the vehicle needs to slow down and accelerate again, it results in higher fuel consumption as well.

"This initiative will save time, money and facilitate smooth vehicular movement especially to ambulances, elderly and unwell people commuting on National Highways." the statement further said.

Though we agree that the removal of speed breakers from national highways is a wise move as it will facilitate a smoother flow of traffic, their presence at certain places is utmost necessary. There are a number of schools, colleges and other such establishments alongside national highways which see a lot of pedestrian movement. Speed breakers installed ahead of these locations play a crucial role in avoiding an accident.

All that said, these speed breakers should be properly marked. Unmarked speed breakers create a big nuisance for motorists and are a big safety hazard. Such speed breakers, on national highways, should have a board at least 50 meters ahead indicating the presence of the same ahead so that the vehicle can slow down well ahead in time.